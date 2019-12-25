

News at a Glance



BudgIT boss says Jonathan should be prosecuted along with Dasuki The Guardian - The co-founder of BudgIT Seun Onigbinde Thursday said former President Goodluck Jonathan should be prosecuted along with his national security adviser Sambo Dasuki. Dasuki is being tried for alleged misappropriation of funds meant for the purchase of ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



