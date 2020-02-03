

News at a Glance



Buhari, Akeredolu Meet over Amotekun This Day - President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday met with the Ondo State governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja THISDAY gathered that the meeting was to enable Akeredolu, who is the chairman of South West Governors, to formally brief the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



