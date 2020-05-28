

News at a Glance



Buhari Approves Appointment Of Usman Idris As NNRC DG Inside Business Online - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Ya’u Usman Idris as the Director-General of Nigeria Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRC). Minister of State for Petroleum (HMSP) Timipre Sylva announced the appointment of Dr. Idris in a ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



