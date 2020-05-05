

News at a Glance



Buhari Approves Opening 5 Accounts For COVID-19 Donations News Wire NGR - Estimated Reading Time: 4President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the opening of five COVID-19 Donor Accounts which form part of existing TSA arrangement in five commercial banks. Treasury Single Account (TSA) is being operated by the Federal Government.



News Credibility Score: 41%



