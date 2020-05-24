Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari Cancels Appointments, Approvals Made By Late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari
Gidi Feed  - Buhari Cancels Appointments, Approvals Made by Late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. Abba Kyari approve over 150 memos without Buhari’s knowledge and now the new Chief of Staff has been asked by Buhari to cancel all such memos.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


