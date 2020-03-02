

News at a Glance



Buhari Celebrates Pastor Adeboye At 78, Says He Always Told Leaders Truth Daily Info - Pastor Adeboye always told leaders truth – BuhariPresident Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, celebrated Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, on his 78th birthday.Buhari …



News Credibility Score: 21%



