Buhari Commiserates With Kogi State Govt Over Passing Of Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajana
News photo Yes International! Magazine  - President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with government and people of Kogi State over the passing of Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Nasir Ajana, whose brilliant legal career will remain a reference.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


