

News at a Glance



Buhari: Despite Our Differences, Yar’Adua Was A Patriot Gist Punch - The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari ( retd.) , has praised the late President Umaru Yar’ Adua’ s patriotism.Buhari , who admitted on Tuesday that he had political differences with the deceased , still acknowledged his patriotism, saying that ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



