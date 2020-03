News at a Glance



Buhari, Diri meet in Aso Rock Vanguard News - President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met briefly with the Bayelsa State Governor, Diri Douye, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Douye, who visited President Buhari for the first since his inauguration on February 14, told State Correspondents the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%