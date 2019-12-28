Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari Fears The U.S More Than God-Buba Galadima
Point Blank News  - A former Presidential Campaign spokesman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Buba Galadima, has said the only people President Muhammadu Buhari fears is the White man, especially the United…

5 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Sowore: Deji Adeyanju Back on His Feet, Says Aluta Continua - I Don Sabi, 2 hours ago
2 Security operatives foil bank robbery in Abuja - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
3 Thugs attack Edo deputy governors family house, five arrested - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
4 We are struggling to create jobs for Nigerians —APC - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
5 Edo APC crisis: 14 lawmakers may lose seats - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
6 State of the Nation: Nigeria moving to bad end – Archbishop Onaiyekan - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
7 Minimum Wage: NLC to determine states where strike will take place - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
8 Salvaging the Kano Emirate - This Day, 3 hours ago
9 Akwa Ibom PDP Ready for Essien Udim Rerun Election - This Day, 3 hours ago
10 Tambuwal promises sustained development as he signs 2020 budget - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
