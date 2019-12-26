

News at a Glance



Buhari Felicitates With Social Activist, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, At 55 Yes International! Magazine - As irrepressible social activist, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, turns 55 December 28, President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted his sense of commitment to a better society, which he resolutely advocates without playing to the gallery, or with any self-promotion ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



