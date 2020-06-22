Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari Government Reveals Major Threat To Fight Against COVID-19 In Nigeria
Naija Loaded  - The Federal Government on Monday pointed out a major threat to the fight against Coronavirus in Nigeria. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, lamented that the...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


AIT:
