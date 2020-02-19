

News at a Glance



Buhari Illiterate, Nigeria Has Been Unlucky With Political Leadership –Pa Adebanjo Sahara Reporters - Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere Chieftain and elder Nigerian statesman, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is an illiterate and returning the country back to the dark ages.



News Credibility Score: 95%



