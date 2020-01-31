Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Buhari Is Fully Aware And In Charge Of All That Is Going On In Nigeria: Adesina
Naija Loaded
- Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, says President Muhammadu Buhari is aware and fully in charge of all that is going on in the country, and that his(Buhari) comment on insecurity in...
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
By David O Royal Femi Adesina, a presidential spokesman has come out to defend President Muhammadu Buhari on a statement made by the president on insecurity in the country, saying that the statement was misconstrued.
Daily Times:
Abuja – Presidency on Thursday condemned when it described as “mischievous twisting of President Buhari’s comments on insecurity’’ by some traditional and social media outfits in the country.
Ripples:
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said on Thursday the statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari on the country’s security challenge was misconstrued.
The Info Stride:
Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has told President Muhammadu Buhari to resign for failing to do anything about the security challenges confronting Nigeria. Having his say as he contributed to a debate on the security challenges in Nigeria, Enyinnaya revealed ...
Nigerian Eye:
The presidency has denied claims that President Muhammadu Buhari is unaware of the insecurity challenge in the countryA statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity said it was compelled to react to a mischievous ...
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, says the statement by President Muhammadu Buhari on insecurity in the country was misconstrued.
Scan News Nigeria:
Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has taken a swipe at Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, over claim that a popular cleric gave false prophesy about political issues in ...
Edujandon:
Femi Adesina, a presidential spokesman has come out to defend President Muhammadu Buhari on a statement made by the president
More Picks
1
NYSC: FG Pays The N33,000 Corpers’ Allowance – NYSC (Screenshot) -
Am on Point TV,
1 hour ago
2
Twitter users react after Nigerian man asks if it's right or wrong for a woman to sack a maid because she fears she will seduce her husband -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Jonathan: So many Nigerians becoming victims of insecurity -
Pulse Nigeria,
2 hours ago
4
'I killed my girlfriend because she left me for wealthy men after my money got finished' - Arrested suspect -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Entrepreneurial Advertising: The Future Of Marketing -
Adola,
2 hours ago
6
Man accused of killing his missing wife 'dies in hospital two days after suicide attempt' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
7
U.S. Says Some Troops To Stay In Africa Amid Moves By Russia, China -
Nigeria Sun,
2 hours ago
8
Australia fires: State of emergency declared for Canberra region -
NAN,
2 hours ago
9
IHEDIOHA: PDP takes protest to US, UK, EU embassies -
Ripples Nigeria,
2 hours ago
10
Brexit Day: What to know when U.K. leaves EU -
NAN,
2 hours ago
