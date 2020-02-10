

News at a Glance



‘Buhari Is The Reason Why Okada Took Over Lagos’ – Falana Naija Loaded - Femi Falana has asked Lagosians, who have been left trekking due to a recent ban on commercial motorbikes (Okada) and tricycles (Keke), to blame President Muhammadu Buhari for their woes....



News Credibility Score: 81%



