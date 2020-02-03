Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari, Lawan, Gbajabiamila in closed-door meeting over insecurity
Vanguard News  - President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly in Abuja. Present at the meeting is President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila. However, ...

4 hours ago
1 Bishop Oyedepo Curses Boko Haram, Miyetti Allah And Suspected Bomber Who Attacked His Church - Tori News, 1 hour ago
2 What A Shame! Footage Of NSCDC Official Stealing From The Bag Of A Salesgirl - Tori News, 1 hour ago
3 People protesting against Governor Uzodinma should perish idea – Imo monarch - Today, 1 hour ago
4 Nurse Busted For Raping 6-Year-Old Stepdaughter - Within Nigeria, 1 hour ago
5 Ondo guber: We didn’t endorse Akeredolu for re-election – APC elders - The Breaking Times, 1 hour ago
6 LG crisis: One dead, 8 injured as PDP, APC members clash in Oyo - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
7 Gov. Uzodinma Deceiving Imo People, With Blatant Lies – Ihedioha - Anaedo Online, 2 hours ago
8 Impressive! NYSC Member Reportedly Donates 33k Allowance To The Less Privileged - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
9 Buhari is right, we are all corrupt – Jonathan’s ex-aide - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
10 Okada ban: FG cannot interfer in Lagos transport matter, Sanwo-Olu has problems to solve – Amaechi - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
