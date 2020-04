News at a Glance



Buhari Looking Into Governors 2 Weeks Inter State Lockdown Request..SGF CKN Nigeria - The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has said President Muhammadu Buhari would decide on the two weeks national lockdown proposed by the state governors.



