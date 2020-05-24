

News at a Glance



Buhari Mandates Presidential Committee To Review Salaries, Wages of MDAs Biz Watch Nigeria - President Muhammadu Buhari has mandated the presidential committee on salaries and wages to review and realign earnings of employees of ministries, agencies, Continue reading Buhari Mandates Presidential Committee To Review Salaries, Wages of MDAs at ...



News Credibility Score: 92%



