Buhari Meets Chairman of Governors’ Forum, Fayemi, others The Street Journal - President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with the Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, as well as the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Sen. Atiku Bagudu. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ...



News Credibility Score: 70%