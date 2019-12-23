

News at a Glance



Buhari Names Akande as NCC Board Chairman This Day - Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday named Prof. Adeolu Akande as the new Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Board of Commissioners. Akande, who hails from the South-west, replaces Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



