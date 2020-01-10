

Buhari: Nigeria is One Country, No One Should Take Our Resolve for Granted This Day - We had a civil war that consumed over two million Nigerians, and we learnt our lessons Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari friday in Abuja stated that Nigeria remains one firm and indissoluble country whose resolve must not be taken ...



