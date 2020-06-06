Post News
News at a Glance
Buhari Nominates Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Nigeria’s Candidate for World Trade Organisation’s DG election
Oyo Gist
- Nigeria has nominated a former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as its candidate for the Director-General of theWorld Trade Organization (WTO)election coming up next year.
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru The Presidency on Friday confirmed the nomination of the former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the economy, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, by President Muhammadu Buhari for the position of Director-General of the World ...
Premium Times:
Deadline for closure of nominations is July 8, 2020
Bella Naija:
President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Nigeria’s candidate, for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). Tolu Ogunlesi, the SA to the President on digital and new media, announced the nomination on ...
Ripples:
The nomination of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Nigeria’s candidate for the position of the Director-General (DG) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has been opposed by the Egyptian government.
The Cheer News:
Egypt has explained why it opposed the candidacy of former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the position of the director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The Federal Government of Nigeria had named Okonji-Iweala to replace Yonov ...
Friday Posts:
The nomination of former Minister of Finance under the former President Goodluck Jonathan administration, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the World
Business Post Nigeria:
By Adedapo Adesanya President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the nation’s candidate.
News Break:
Egypt has asked that Nigeria’s nomination of Ngozi Okonjo-Iwela to contest for the office of the director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) should be rejected, a report has revealed.
GQ Buzz:
President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Nigeria’s candidate, for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). Tolu Ogunlesi, the SA to the President on digital and new media, announced the nomination on ...
The Bridge News:
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Related News Buhari nominates Okonjo-Iweala as Nigeria’s candidate for World Trade Organisation’s DG election Okonjo-Iweala in line for nomination as World Bank president Obama names Okonjo-Iweala Financial Times says Okonjo-Iweala ...
NNX:
Following the nomination of the former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as Nigeria’s candidate to be the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the Egyptian government filed objections to her candidature.
Kanyi Daily:
The Egyptian Government has opposed the candidature of Nigeria’s former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). President Muhammadu Buhari had on Thursday approved Okonjo-Iweala’s nomination ...
The Rainbow News Online:
Egypt has come out to oppose the nomination of Nigeria’s former finance minister Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the post of Director General of World Trade Organisation. The North African country has requested that her nomination to contest for the office ...
Olajide TV:
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the nomination of Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Nigeria’s former coordinating minister for the economy, for the position of director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). In a document seen by The Cable, Buhari ...
Leaders NG:
Egypt has requested that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s nomination to contest for the office of the director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) should not be recognised. It said member states of the African Union (AU) had [...]
Global Village Extra:
By Kazeem Ade LAGOS (GVE) – Egypt has requested that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s nomination to contest for the office of the director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) should not be recognised.
Nigeria Newspaper:
Mixed Reactions as FG endorses Ngozi Okonjo Iweala for DG of the World Trade Organisation
Xquisite360 Blog:
Xquisite 360 Blog Egypt wants Okonjo Iweala disqualified from DG of WTO Egypt has requested that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s nomination to contest for the office of the director-general of the World Trade Egypt wants Okonjo Iweala disqualified from DG of WTO ...
The New Diplomat:
Kicks Against Buhari’s Withdrawal Of Ambassador Frederick Agah’s Nomination Seeks Consensus Candidate For Africa Nigeria In Order As Agah Falls
