Buhari, Obasanjo meet on Sunday Champion Newspapers - President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo met on Sunday. They were together at the Opening Ceremony of the 33rd African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The former Heads of State shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.



