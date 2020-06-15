Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Buhari Orders Probe into State House Shooting
News photo Edujandon  - President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered investigation into Thursday’s shooting in State House by his wife’s Aide-de-Camp (ADC), vowing that the law must take its course.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Bandits have become emboldened by failure of Buhari, APC administration –PDP - Ripples, 2 hours ago
2 Edo 2020: PDP NEC to grant Obaseki waiver to contest election - Politics Nigeria, 3 hours ago
3 Real reasons Obaseki did not appeal APC disqualification — Osagie - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
4 Insecurity: ‘You are mere irritant, featherweight’ – Presidency attacks Northern elders - See Naija, 3 hours ago
5 Nigeria records 403 new cases of coronavirus as toll rises to 16,085 - See Naija, 3 hours ago
6 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, June 15, 2020 - Ripples, 3 hours ago
7 Buhari Orders Probe into State House Shooting - Edujandon, 3 hours ago
8 Edo Guber: Obaseki’s aide reveals when Governor might join PDP - Edujandon, 3 hours ago
9 Edo 2020: We issued only one certificate to Obaseki —UI - The Nigerian, 4 hours ago
10 Kano Governor, Ganduje relaxes lockdown on Mondays - Politics Nigeria, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info