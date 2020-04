News at a Glance



Buhari, Osinbajo earning half salaries since 2015, says Presidency The Guardian - A spokesman for the Nigerian Government Femi Adesina has said President Muhammadu Buhari and vice president Yemi Osinbajo have been earning only 50% of their salaries since they were sworn in for their first term in office in 2015.



News Credibility Score: 95%