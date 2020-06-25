Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari Participates In ECOWAS Summit
Aledeh  - President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday has participated in a virtual extra-ordinary summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African Monetary Zone. The summit is hosted by West African Monetary Institute, ...

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Premium Times:
President Buhari, who assured ECOWAS leaders of Nigeria’s commitment to the ECOWAS single currency.
Daily Nigerian:
President Muhammadu Buhari is participating in a virtual Extra-Ordinary Summit of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of the Member States of the West African Monetary Zone, WAMZ.
TV360 Nigeria:
Video: Buhari urges caution on ECOWAS common currency
Newzandar News:
By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari is participating in a virtual Extra-Ordinary Summit of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of [...]
Global Upfront:
A virtual Extra-Ordinary Summit of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of the Member States of the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ) kicked off on Tuesday with President Muhammadu Buhari participating.
Gistvile:
President Muhammadu Buhari is attending a virtual Extra-Ordinary Summit of the Authority of the…
Core TV News:
President Muhammadu Buhari is attending a virtual Extra-Ordinary Summit of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of the Member States of the West African Monetary Zone. Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to Buhari, made this ...
Nigerian Pilot:
President Muhammad Buhari is attending a virtual Extra-Ordinary Summit of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of the Member States of the West African Monetary Zone. Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to Buhari, made this ...


