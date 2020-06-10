Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari Reacts As Boko Haram Kill 80 People In Borno
Naija News  - President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Nigerian armed forces to strongly repel the attack on Faduma Kolomdi village in Gubio local government area of Borno state.

8 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Reps condemn Boko Haram attack in Borno State Members of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday, expressed grave concerns over the Boko Haram attack on innocent citizens in Borno State and the inordinate attitude of the Service ...
Ogene African:
BORNO, Nigeria – At least 69 people were reportedly killed and a village razed to the ground in Borno northeast Nigeria on Tuesday afternoon by suspected members of the dreaded Islamic sect, Boko Haram. OgeneAfrican gathered that the attack, which ...


