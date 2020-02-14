

Buhari Salutes Governor Nasir El-Rufai At 60 Yes International! Magazine - President Muhammadu Buhari joins Kaduna State Executive Council and indigenes in celebrating Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, who turns 60 on Sunday, February 16, 2020, congratulating him for distinguished service to the nation.



