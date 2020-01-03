

Buhari Sends Message To Rivers Monarch, King Princewill Infotrust News - President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with His Majesty, King Prof. Theophilus Princewill, Natural Ruler of Kalabari Kingdom in Rivers State, on the occasion of his 90th birthday. Princewill will clock 90 years on January 4, 2020.



