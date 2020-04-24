

News at a Glance



Buhari Siriddawa is dead, president reacts Velox News - The Sarkin Malaman Sokoto state, Sheikh Buhari Sirdawa is dead. He died on Friday evening at Saraki Hospital after a brief illness. The deceased was appointed Sarkin Malamai 45 years ago by Sultan Abubakar III. Aged 95, and survived by 34 children.



News Credibility Score: 21%



