Buhari, Tambuwal, Saraki mourn as Inuwa Abdulkadir is laid to rest The Nigerian - TheNigerian News Buhari, Tambuwal, Saraki mourn as Inuwa Abdulkadir is laid to rest President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki have reacted to the death of immediate past National Vice ...



News Credibility Score: 94%