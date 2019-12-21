Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari, Weah, 3 others hold bilateral meeting in Abuja
News photo Ripples  - President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with the Presidents of other West African nations in Abuja. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ongoing 56th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


1 U.S places Nigeria on Watch List as one of 7 countries with religious intolerance, extremism - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
2 Buhari, Weah, 3 others hold bilateral meeting in Abuja - Ripples, 2 hours ago
3 PAKISTAN: University professor sentenced to death for blasphemy - Ripples, 2 hours ago
4 Zamfara commissioner resigns over ‘Matawalle’s high-handedness’ - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
5 Zamfara commissioner resigns 2 weeks after inauguration - News Diary Online, 2 hours ago
6 Yvonne Nelson Is The Only Ghanaian Celebrity Who Does Not Live Fake Life – Uche Maduagwu - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
7 Umahi sets up committee to probe LG boss, Assembly member clash - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
8 US crisis: President Trump reacts angrily as Billy Graham’s Christian publication calls for his removal - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
9 Yorubaland in danger – Afenifere chieftain, Adebanjo raises alarm - Champion Newspapers, 3 hours ago
10 Buhari want to dominate us, Yorubaland is in serious danger - Afenifere explodes - The Giant, 3 hours ago
