Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Buhari Will Sign Peace Corps Bill
Slayminded  - Buhari Will Sign Peace Corps Bill – Ali Ndume: The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has indicated that President Muhammadu Buhari is now favourably disposed to give assent to the Peace Corps Establishment Bill currently before the ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Bayelsa: APC divided ahead of senatorial bye-elections? - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
2 Oronsaye report: Massive job loss looms across MDAs - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
3 How we staged Miss Teen Pageant on Facebook - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
4 Innocent Ujah Emerges NMA’s New President - Pharmanews, 2 hours ago
5 ‘Consequences will be more for disadvantaged children’ - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
6 COVID-19 hits 9855 in Nigeria - Champion Newspapers, 2 hours ago
7 NCDC confirms 553 new COVID-19 cases, total now 9,855 - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
8 Buhari Will Sign Peace Corps Bill - Slayminded, 3 hours ago
9 The Biafra Declaration By Ojukwu - And How The Civil War Ended - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
10 Top Boko Haram Commander Defects With Wife, Child - Benco News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info