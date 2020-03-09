Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari approves 65 radio, television licenses
2 hours ago
The Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps are among 52 organisations that have just been granted radio licences by the National Broadcasting Commission.
Buhari approves Radio, Digital TV licenses to Babachir’s company, Customs, Police, NSCDC, others Daily Nigerian:
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the granting of FM Radio and Digital Terrestrial Television, DTT, licenses Rhola Vision Engineering Ltd.– a company owned by his former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal – and 64 other ...
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has announced the issuance of 65 new broadcasting licences.
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and 43 other institutions have licences to run radio stations.
Babachir’s company, Customs, Police, NSCDC, others President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the granting of FM Radio and Digital Terrestrial Television, DTT, licenses Rhola Vision Engineering Ltd.– a company owned by his former Secretary to the ...
Babachir’s company, Customs, Police, NSCDC, othersPresident Muhammadu Buhari has approved the granting of FM Radio and Digital Terrestrial Television, DTT, licenses Rhola Vision Engineering Ltd.– a company owned by his former Secretary to the ...


