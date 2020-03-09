Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Buhari approves 65 radio, television licenses
Nigeria Newspaper
- Buhari approves 65 radio, television licenses
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Today:
The Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps are among 52 organisations that have just been granted radio licences by the National Broadcasting Commission.
Daily Nigerian:
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the granting of FM Radio and Digital Terrestrial Television, DTT, licenses Rhola Vision Engineering Ltd.– a company owned by his former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal – and 64 other ...
The News Guru:
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has announced the issuance of 65 new broadcasting licences.
The Citizen:
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and 43 other institutions have licences to run radio stations.
News Breakers:
Babachir’s company, Customs, Police, NSCDC, others President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the granting of FM Radio and Digital Terrestrial Television, DTT, licenses Rhola Vision Engineering Ltd.– a company owned by his former Secretary to the ...
Gist Punch:
Babachir’s company, Customs, Police, NSCDC, othersPresident Muhammadu Buhari has approved the granting of FM Radio and Digital Terrestrial Television, DTT, licenses Rhola Vision Engineering Ltd.– a company owned by his former Secretary to the ...
