

News at a Glance



Buhari approves Oyo-Ita’s retirement, appoints Esan as substantive HoS Ripples - President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the retirement of Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. The President immediately appointed Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan as the substantive Head of the Civil Service of the ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



