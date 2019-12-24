

News at a Glance



Buhari briefed on Ganduje, Sanusi saga as govs discuss Oshimhole, Obaseki’s ‘fight’ Nigerian Eye - The Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, has spoken on his membership of the Committee set up to reconcile the Emir of Kano, Sanusi, and Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.Fayemi told newsmen after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



