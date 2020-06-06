Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Buhari celebrates Erogbogbo, the ‘Kind Teacher’ at 90
News Diary Online  - President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Alhaja Sadiat Erogbogbo, a retired teacher and businesswoman who turns 90 on Sunday, June 7. In a congratulatory message [...]

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Olisa TV:
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent congratulatory messages out to renowned business woman and retired teacher, Alhaja Sadiat Erogbogbo, as she clocks 90.
Western Post News:
National Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated prominent businesswoman, community leader and former schoolteacher, Alhaja Sadiat Abeke Erogbogbo, on turning 90.
Newzandar News:
From Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has sent congratulatory messages out to renowned business woman and retired teacher, Alhaja Sadiat Erogbogbo, as she celebrated [...]
Julia Blaise Blog:
Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has celebrated her mother as she clocks 90. She shared her photos on Twitter.
Nigerian Pilot:
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent congratulatory messages out to renowned business woman and retired teacher, Alhaja Sadiat Erogbogbo, as she celebrated her 90th birthday anniversary.


   More Picks
1 Police arrest three fake corps member, soldiers in Ekiti - The Dabigal Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Kim Kardashian is about to do something to avoid divorce - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
3 Insecurity: ‘Show Us Evidence When You Kill Bandits’ — Shehu Sani To FG - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
4 White man is charged after driving into Black Lives Matter activists and threatening to kill them - Gist Punch, 2 hours ago
5 TRIVIA QUESTION: Which boxer was known as “The Greatest” and “The People’s Champion”? - Emperor Gist, 2 hours ago
6 FCT confirms 50 new cases of COVID-19 as death toll hit 22 in Abuja - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
7 Rape: WACOL demands state of emergency - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
8 Netanyahu calls for Iran sanctions over nuclear 'violations - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
9 Bayelsa Dep Gov NYSC Certificate Saga, Sylva And DSS Credibility Crisis - Point Blank News, 3 hours ago
10 Fresh crisis looms in APC over Edo primaries - Velox News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info