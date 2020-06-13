Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Buhari commiserates with Amaechi over brother’s death
Velox News  - Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, over the death of his older brother, Dede Amaechi. The President, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info