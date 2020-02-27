

News at a Glance



Buhari commissions flood, erosion control project in Bauchi Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Buhari commissions flood, erosion control project in Bauchi The multi-million Naira Tulu-Tama flood and erosion control project in Toro LGA of Bauchi State has been commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari with the aim of checking ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



