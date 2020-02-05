Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Buhari congratulates AfDB President Adesina at 60
National Accord  - President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, on the joyous occasion of his 60th birthday on Feb. 6, 2020.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 FG Orders Total Overhaul Of Sim Card Registration - Tori News, 1 hour ago
2 Okada Ban: Okada Riders, Thugs Clash With Police At Iyana-Ipaja - Tori News, 1 hour ago
3 See The 13-Foot Monster Crocodile With Tyre Around Its Neck (Photos) - Tori News, 1 hour ago
4 One dead as police foil robbery attack on Benin-Lagos road - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
5 Senate summons nine ministers over Buhari’s $22.7bn loan request - The Nigeria Lawyer, 2 hours ago
6 Two serving corps members set to marry in Kano - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
7 Blackout Looms As Fire Razes Power Plant In Ibadan - Naija Diary, 2 hours ago
8 Adesina Demonstrates Uncommon Leadership Qualities— Buhari - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
9 Baby tests positive for Coronavirus 30 hours after birth - The News Chronicle, 2 hours ago
10 Buhari launches Nigeria’s new visa policy - Oak TV, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info