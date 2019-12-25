Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari detained Dasuki for 4 years but retained CBN Gov, Emefiele who released money – Sule Lamido
See Naija  - Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has criticised the Buhari government for the release of ex-National Security Adviser, Sambo Dauki on bail, saying the action...

4 hours ago
1 Primate Ayodele Releases Shocking 2020 Prophecies On Buhari, Tinubu, Osinbajo, Others - Gist Lovers, 2 hours ago
2 Gbajabiamila, the manipulator - The Nigeria Lawyer, 2 hours ago
3 CBN clarifies reduction in current account charges, others - The Nigeria Lawyer, 2 hours ago
4 Trump impeachment: Lisa Murkowski ‘disturbed’ over co-ordination - News Diary Online, 2 hours ago
5 SPECIAL REPORT: Darkness engulfs Cross River communities with abandoned NDDC power projects - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
6 Die Hard Disciples, Families Cries Profusely As Prophet Sotitobire Spends Christmas, New Year in prison (Photos) - AY Naija NG, 3 hours ago
7 I Started Admiring DJ Cuppy Romantically Since She Was 19: Hollywood Actor - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
8 10 people killed, 6 others missing as typhoon pounds central Philippines - Ripples, 3 hours ago
9 Six killed, two abducted as Boko Haram attacks Borno village - Affairs TV, 3 hours ago
10 FG pays ASUU members Dec salary despite not enrolling in IPPIS - Within Nigeria, 3 hours ago
