Buhari did not approve N30,000 stay-at-home fund — Presidency The Guardian - The Presidency, yesterday, refuted reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved a N30,000 relief fund to be given to every Nigerian with verified Bank Verification Number (BVN) in the wake of government's directive for citizens to stay at home.



