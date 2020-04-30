Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Buhari extends tenure of NDDC interim management committee
News photo Vanguard News  - …Okays N6. 25bn for 9 NDDC states to fight COVID-19 By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of the Professor Keme Pondei-led Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Kano deaths: Nigerian govt gives update on probe, efforts - Velox News, 3 hours ago
2 Guideline protocols for the gradual easing of the lockdown in FCT, Lagos, Ogun, and other - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
3 Armed demonstrators storm Michigan State House over stay-at-home order - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
4 IBRAHIM meets conviction - The News, 3 hours ago
5 Obiano Directs Anambra Teachers To Resume On Monday - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
6 Enugu Assembly to Investigate Strike by Doctors in ESUTH - The Herald, 4 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Some states playing politics of number to attract sympathy – Northern Elders - Velox News, 4 hours ago
8 Message: Karolyne Roberts – “5 Signs God is Closing a Door in Your Life” - Naija Page, 4 hours ago
9 COVID-19: Obiano orders appointees to man borders - Velox News, 4 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Lagos govt issues fresh guidelines for public transport operations - Ripples, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info