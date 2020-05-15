Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari govt reveals when N-Power beneficiaries will be paid
See Naija  - Nigerian Government has announced that beneficiaries of the Social Investment Programme, N-Power, will receive their April stipend next week.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


1 Three persons, nine cows killed in Kogi - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
2 Wilfred Ndidi Is Not For Sale – Leicester City - Nigeria Breaking News, 6 hours ago
3 Gunmen attack another Adamawa community - Premium Times, 6 hours ago
4 Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris - NNX, 6 hours ago
5 Dear Femi Adesina, learn from yesterday’s spokesmen – Perspectives by Fredrick Nwabufo - Today News Africa, 6 hours ago
6 Adamawa community attacked, 50 houses razed - Newzandar News, 6 hours ago
7 Social Distancing: Photos From MTN Nigeria Annual General Meeting - Naija Choice, 6 hours ago
8 Kabuga: Rwanda Genocide suspect arrested after 25 years of living in France with false identity - Julia Blaise Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Students Trapped In Abia By Lockdown Receive Palliatives From Abia Government - Naija Choice, 6 hours ago
10 Lady hacked to death by her abusive husband - Gist Reel, 6 hours ago
