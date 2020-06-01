Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Buhari has failed again, shop for his replacement, Lagos lawyer tells Nigerians
News photo Ripples  - A Lagos-based legal practitioner, Olusegun Bamgbose, Esq., has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed Nigeria the second time. He has, therefore, called on Nigerians to start looking for Buhari’s replacement ahead of the 2023 general elections.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Cross dresser, Jay Boogie celebrates new month in hot bikini Photos - FL Vibe, 1 hour ago
2 Court stops party from joing in petition against deputy gov - Velox News, 1 hour ago
3 Makinde inaugurates mega plaza, promises to boost Oyo economy - NNN, 1 hour ago
4 NIPOST Fights FIRS over exclusive right to Stamp Duty collection - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
5 Coronavirus: Governor Yahaya Bello Orders Lockdown In Kogi - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
6 Uphold Maryam Sanda’s death sentence, police urge appeal court - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
7 Billionaire, Alabh George Turnah Arrested - Ofofo, 2 hours ago
8 John Boyega Drags Trolls Who Derail Conversation About Police Brutality - Olisa TV, 2 hours ago
9 Police arrest 2 persons over death of three in Oyo - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
10 COVID-19 deaths: Nigeria among top list as African cases continue to rise - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info