

News at a Glance



Buhari has failed again, shop for his replacement, Lagos lawyer tells Nigerians Ripples - A Lagos-based legal practitioner, Olusegun Bamgbose, Esq., has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed Nigeria the second time. He has, therefore, called on Nigerians to start looking for Buhari’s replacement ahead of the 2023 general elections.



News Credibility Score: 61%



