

News at a Glance



Buhari has mandated me to deal with those causing trouble in Edo APC – Obaseki The News Guru - …says Oshiomhole’s antics will fail Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that the antics of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to create factions of the party in the state would fail.



News Credibility Score: 41%



