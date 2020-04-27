

Buhari imposes 2-week COVID-19 lockdown on Kano Ripples - President Muhammadu Buhari Monday ordered a total lockdown of Kano State as the country continues it battle against COVID-19. In a nationwide broadcast on the COVID-19 situation in the country, the president said the Kano lockdown was with immediate ...



