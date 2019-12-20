Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari inaugurates Police data centre, electronic surveillance vehicles
News photo Core TV News  - President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, inaugurated the National Command and Control Centre as well as the first phase of the Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Database Centre at the force headquarters, Abuja. He also launched electronic surveillance ...

5 hours ago
President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned 628 cadets to Officers of the Nigerian Police that graduated from the Police Academy Wudil, in Kano State. In his speech during the passing out parade on Thursday, Buhari reiterated his administration’s ...
President Muhammadu Buhari today commissioned 139 Hilux Patrol Vehicles including 46 Police Smart Surveillance (CCTV Camera-on-the Move) Vehicles.
LS, December 20, (THEWILL) – President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned 628 cadets to Officers of the Nigerian Police that graduated from the Police Academy Wudil, in Kano State. In his speech during the passing out parade on Thursday, Buhari ...
President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the National Command and Control Centre, as well as the first phase of the Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Database Centre at the force headquarters, Abuja. He also launched electronic surveillance vehicles ...
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned electronic surveillance vehicles for the police.


