Buhari loses another nephew in Daura
Newzandar News  - Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has lost another nephew, Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda. Duada died in Daura, Katsina State, following a prolonged illness. The death [...]

6 hours ago
