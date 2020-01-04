Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


‘Buhari may not survive 2020’ – Prophet Chukwuma releases shocking prophecies
REDigion  - The Presiding Pastor of Christ Foundation Miracle International Chapel, Lagos, Prophet Josiah Onuoha Chukwuma has revealed what God told him about President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria, with regards to the year 2020.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Yoruba to present a common front ahead 2023 - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
2 Over 28 killed in airstrike on Libya’s military academy - PM News, 2 hours ago
3 Actress Nnaji Charity hints on being subjected to domestic violence - 1st for Credible News, 4 hours ago
4 New electricity tariffs for Nigerian consumers from April (Full tariff Lists) - PM News, 5 hours ago
5 Trump threatens to hit 52 Iranian sites, says Soleimani’s killing warning - PM News, 5 hours ago
6 Freddie Gibbs & Madlib Releasing ‘Bandana Beats’ Instrumental Album – Magnetic Magazine - Fuze, 5 hours ago
7 Yahaya Bello govt reveals those sponsoring attacks in Kogi State - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 5 hours ago
8 NERC Approves Hike in Electricity Tariff from Jan. 1 - This Day, 6 hours ago
9 Amotekun: Gani Adams reacts as new security outfit takes off in South-West - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Wike vs Dickson: As internal crisis hit PDP’s stronghold - My Celebrity & I, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info